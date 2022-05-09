Brokerages Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $614.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

