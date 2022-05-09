Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$63.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 261,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.01 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.