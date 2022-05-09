Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $115.56

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BG traded down $7.27 on Monday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,040. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bunge by 201.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bunge by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

