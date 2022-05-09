Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target at $39.56

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 187.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

