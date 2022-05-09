Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $162.86

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,628,188. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,070 shares of company stock worth $49,408,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

