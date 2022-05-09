Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Covestro stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 62,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

