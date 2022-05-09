Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,424. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

