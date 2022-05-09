Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,424. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
