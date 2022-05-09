Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.40

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

INO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 5,922,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,429. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

