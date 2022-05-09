Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 173.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.