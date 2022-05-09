Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $215.50

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.51. 1,916,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.03. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

