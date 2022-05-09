Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $436.30

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.67. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.