Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target at $13.01

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 820,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

