Brokerages Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $888.75

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $888.75.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. 75,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

