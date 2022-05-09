Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $56.00

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

