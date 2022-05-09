Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $509.72

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company.

ROP traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.92. 573,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,194. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.59 and a 200 day moving average of $463.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

