Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $36.50

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,946. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.