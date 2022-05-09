Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,053 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

