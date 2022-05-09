Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,541 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.31 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.