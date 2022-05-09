Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49.

