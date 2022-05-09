Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $213,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $202.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.08.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

