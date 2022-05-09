Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

