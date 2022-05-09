Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

