Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in OptiNose by 47.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

