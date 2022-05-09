Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

NYSE BURL traded down $8.08 on Monday, hitting $188.62. 1,530,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.