Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.71. 448,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,925. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.