CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $58.57 or 0.00193064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $296,307.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,357.66 or 1.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 88,922 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

