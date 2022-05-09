CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.44

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 14765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.