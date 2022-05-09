CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00172537 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00595240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00035255 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.13 or 1.93469700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

