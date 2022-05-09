California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $106,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,317.69 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

