California Public Employees Retirement System Has $118.87 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Evergy worth $118,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $67.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

