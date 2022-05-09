California Public Employees Retirement System Has $126.51 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $126,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.90 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

