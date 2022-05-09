California Public Employees Retirement System Has $128.06 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Humana worth $128,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 117,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,627,000 after buying an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $425.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

