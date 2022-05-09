California Public Employees Retirement System Has $87.80 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $87,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,283. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.21 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.41 and its 200 day moving average is $300.74.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

