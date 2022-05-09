California Public Employees Retirement System Has $93.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $93,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $183.79. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

