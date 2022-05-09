California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,730 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $122,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MELI opened at $890.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 243.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

