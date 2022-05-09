California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,181 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Black Knight worth $98,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

