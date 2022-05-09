California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,751 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $113,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

