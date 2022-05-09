Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 3,174,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.59.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
