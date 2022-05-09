Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.73

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 3637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

