Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. WEX accounts for about 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. 430,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,326. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

