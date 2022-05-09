Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 24,423 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Sonoco Products accounts for approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. 691,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

