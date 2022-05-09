Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,495,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

