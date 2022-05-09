Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.60. 2,534,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,291. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

