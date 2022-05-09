Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $6.10 on Monday, hitting $163.60. 9,912,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.