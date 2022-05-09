Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.19 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

KHC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,235,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,876. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.