Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Garmin accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 527.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 697,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

