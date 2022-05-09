Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $976,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.53. 5,559,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.