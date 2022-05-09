Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. 347,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,810. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

