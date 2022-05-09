Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 21,347 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.31. 724,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

