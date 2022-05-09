Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

